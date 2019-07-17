Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.1. From a competition point of view, Celsion Corporation has a 2.18 beta which is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -26.22% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 60.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.