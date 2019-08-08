Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Contrasting side by side

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.64 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.46 beta means Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 146.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.4, with potential upside of 83.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. About 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.