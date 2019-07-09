Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.1 beta indicates that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11% and 29.5% respectively. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.