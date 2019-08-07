Xencor (XNCR) Was Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”; Shorts at RELIANCE WORLDWIDE LTD ORDINARY SHA (RLLWF) Raised By 5.11%

New York-listed Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR), was lowered by research professionals at Guggenheim. Guggenheim lowered its rating on the $2.61B market cap company to a “Neutral” from a previous “Buy”.

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) had an increase of 5.11% in short interest. RLLWF’s SI was 6.55 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.11% from 6.24 million shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 9363 days are for RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLLWF)’s short sellers to cover RLLWF’s short positions. It closed at $2.42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited designs, makes, and supplies water control systems and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name. It has a 27.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of water meters for hot and cold water applications under the RMC brand; backflow prevention devices, such as hose connection vacuum breakers, dual check valves, vented dual checks, and atmospheric vacuum breakers under the Cash Acme name; industrial products comprising compression fittings, couplings, adaptors, and ball valves under the TubeFit name for industrial-grade plumbing and gas line applications; and industrial fittings under the Titon brand.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc has $56 highest and $21 lowest target. $41’s average target is -11.39% below currents $46.27 stock price. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Nomura on Thursday, March 21. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wedbush. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Opus Point Prtnrs Management Ltd Llc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Birchview Capital L P has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Td Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 121,703 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 19,081 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 47,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 35,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 505,932 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 596,399 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 209,324 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 0.13% or 436,429 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 6,526 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 10,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity. 5,500 shares valued at $164,115 were bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xencor (XNCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.