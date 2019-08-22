Xencor (XNCR) Stock Value Rose While Ecor1 Capital Has Boosted Holding; As Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Valuation Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Lifted Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.08% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 229,457 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 101.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 52,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 104,175 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 51,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 5.94 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 21,286 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 36,067 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 150 shares. 33,375 were accumulated by Wedgewood Prns Inc. Natl Pension invested in 1.34M shares. Hourglass Cap accumulated 1.84% or 145,166 shares. Summit Securities Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,000 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.95% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 103,722 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 58,630 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corp reported 168,934 shares. Choate Investment Advisors reported 7,828 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 136,079 shares. First City Cap Mngmt reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hollencrest Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,729 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,006 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership has 12,300 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 596,399 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,751 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 22,151 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 121,703 shares. Ecor1 Limited invested in 5.9% or 2.06 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 242,551 shares. Metropolitan Life Commerce holds 21,278 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baker Bros Advisors Lp invested in 0.09% or 428,120 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 47,210 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 18,200 shares. Redmile Grp Llc owns 3.04 million shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 50,229 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 42,798 shares.

