Xencor (XNCR) Stock Price Declined While Primecap Management Company Has Decreased Its Position by $3.38 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Its Scansource (SCSC) Position by $405,300

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Xencor (XNCR) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 109,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.07 million, down from 7.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Xencor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 660,753 shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 11,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, down from 441,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 56,983 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 14.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $122,760 activity.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,165 shares to 260,043 shares, valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 5,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ScanSource, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genfit SA (GNFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ScanSource: Still Skeptical, Still Not Short – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cisco, Oblong, and LG Come Together to Optimize Meeting Experience, New Bundle Offered Through ScanSource – PR Newswire” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $21.34 million for 9.87 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 13,575 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability reported 43,911 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Strs Ohio has 21,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.05% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). 39,649 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Federated Pa reported 500 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 165,267 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 123,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,850 are owned by Bailard. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Icon Advisers accumulated 44,700 shares.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA lifts enrollment suspension on Xencor’s early-stage study of XmAb14045 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: XNCR,BPMX,AGN,ABBV,CNAT,NVS,HF – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan leads healthcare gainers; Acer Therapeutics tops the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor regains rights to bispecific antibody from Novartis; shares up 4% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharma (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5,700 shares to 14.19 million shares, valued at $1.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH).