Xencor (XNCR) Shares Rose While Bvf Cut Holding by $17.78 Million; Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 77,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 7.85M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.36 million, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.64 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 138,578 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Baxter’s IV insulin Myxredlin; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Assoc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,000 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 449,309 shares. Clearbridge, a New York-based fund reported 65,838 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,122 shares. Macroview Invest Ltd Llc reported 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Wealth Architects Ltd has 0.16% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 6,265 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,974 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Perkins Capital Mngmt reported 6,400 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Inc Ne stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Kwmg Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ny has invested 0.75% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tcw Grp Inc reported 0.1% stake.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baird sees 37% upside in Regeneron in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 27,720 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Opus Point Lc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 457,432 were reported by Franklin Resource. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 19,139 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Daiwa Grp holds 0% or 358 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). First Trust Lp stated it has 69,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Com, New York-based fund reported 13,056 shares. 7,134 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 47,210 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Legal General Public Limited owns 18,973 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vical Inc by 993,211 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 398,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.