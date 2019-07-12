Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Redmile Group Lowered Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $69.01 Million Its Stake

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 730,370 shares traded or 52.67% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 38,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39M, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 503,400 shares to 4.56 million shares, valued at $113.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 65,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: XNCR,BPMX,AGN,ABBV,CNAT,NVS,HF – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Along With FDA Clinical Hold Being Lifted, Xencor Has Other Promising Drugs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Xencor and Astellas Enter Collaboration for Novel Bispecific Antibody Program – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xencor announces mid-stage Lupus data on XmAb 5871; shares down 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 45,400 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 50,229 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 46,263 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 65,200 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Lord Abbett And Com Llc has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% or 203,000 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Amer Gp holds 0% or 29,795 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability invested in 24,201 shares. Principal Grp holds 0% or 8,484 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 340,445 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 422,325 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs reported 436,429 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,037 are held by Rothschild Cap Partners Limited Liability Company. Bridges Invest Management Incorporated owns 2.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,049 shares. Atika Cap Ltd Liability has 1.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,295 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt invested 0.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Exchange Mgmt Inc reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested in 2.7% or 91,886 shares. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 137 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Natixis Lp holds 122,693 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 54,409 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.45% or 11,113 shares in its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation owns 160 shares. 392 were reported by Greatmark Investment Prtn. Odey Asset Management reported 0.23% stake. Matrix Asset Ny stated it has 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chemung Canal Trust Co accumulated 2,782 shares.