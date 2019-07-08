Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Redmile Group Has Trimmed Its Holding; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shareholder Patten Group Has Increased Its Position by $1.71 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 44,662 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 470,605 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PRODUCT SALES PERFORMANCE BENEFITTED FROM STRONG LAUNCHES; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon invested in 209,324 shares. 10,069 are held by Spark Inv Mngmt. Bailard has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 6.28 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 13,500 shares. owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 29,795 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.04% or 21,278 shares. 500,000 were accumulated by Artal Group. 24,201 are held by Proshare Advsr Llc. Rhenman And Asset Mgmt reported 325,965 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 606,001 shares. Citigroup invested in 18,512 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Alliancebernstein LP holds 65,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 132,868 shares to 496,918 shares, valued at $36.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

