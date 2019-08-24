Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Redmile Group Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose; First Dallas Securities Raised Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) Stake

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 370,605 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 37,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 240,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 202,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.21 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL) by 1,297 shares to 21,941 shares, valued at $16.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,027 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on April 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2019: ENLC,OAS,PE,QEP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Reacts To EnLink Midstream’s Proposed MLP Buyout – Benzinga” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream Closes Simplification Transaction – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,390 shares to 132,890 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inflarx Nv by 147,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INmune Bio Appoints Biotechnology Executive Edgardo Baracchini as New Board Member – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 9,346 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 50,229 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.04% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 270,989 shares. Tekla Ltd Com reported 0.09% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Primecap Communication Ca has 7.50M shares. Ecor1 Capital Ltd reported 2.06 million shares. Redmile Group accumulated 2.78% or 3.04 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 27,720 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 6,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Ltd has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 18,973 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).