Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Increased Holding; Walnut Private Equity Partners Lowered Its Kkr & Co (KKR) Stake as Market Value Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 405,200 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR)

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 3.65 million shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 09/03/2018 – Kimble Applications Secures Funding from Accel-KKR; 07/03/2018 – Epicor Announces Newest Release of Next-Generation DocStar Enterprise Content Management Solution; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO – DAVID HAINES WAS PREVIOUSLY CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GROHE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 20/03/2018 – KKR LAUNCHES CHINA’S FIRST ONE-STOP DIGITAL MARKETING CO. CUE &; 17/05/2018 – KKR EUROPE HEAD JOHANNES HUTH TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIR OF PRIVATE EQUITY CHARITY – FT; 04/04/2018 – Optiv Security Named a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape for Canadian Security Services Providers; 17/05/2018 – KKR Europe head to step down as chair of PE charity; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP – AFTER-TAX ECONOMIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ADJUSTED UNIT WAS $0.42 FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KKR to drop lucrative but unwieldy tax structure

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.32M for 14.18 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

