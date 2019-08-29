Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut Stake; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Decreased Holding

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 28,686 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $154.47. About 1.11 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93 million for 429.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Com Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited holds 0.25% or 18,397 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc invested 1.97% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stifel Financial accumulated 849,831 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). C M Bidwell And Associates holds 1,835 shares. Cypress Management Ltd (Wy) holds 1.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,510 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nwi Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 450,000 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.52% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Accuvest Advisors has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 136,194 shares to 155,862 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XPH) by 11,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

