Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Artal Group Sa Has Trimmed Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Decreased Stake by $2.82 Million

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.26M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 325,131 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 52,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 352,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.27 million, down from 404,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 314 shares to 13,823 shares, valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 141,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 73,300 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated accumulated 124,403 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 100,630 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 0.6% stake. Edmp holds 1.95% or 38,855 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley Incorporated has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). John G Ullman Associate owns 24,186 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.47% or 16,661 shares in its portfolio. 76,575 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc. 82,985 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Management L P. Moreover, Carlson Capital Management has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,088 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 1,043 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,911 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 43,916 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 3,980 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% stake. 1.61 million are owned by Redmile Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 44,298 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. 29,685 are owned by Manufacturers Life Co The. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 19,038 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 457,432 were accumulated by Franklin Inc. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 5,095 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 3,718 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aravive Inc by 51,197 shares to 307,466 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).