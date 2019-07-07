Xencor (XNCR) Position Maintained by Ecor1 Capital Llc; Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Holding Has Raised by Connable Office Inc

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 660,753 shares traded or 142.77% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $209.75. About 374,063 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 233,349 shares to 990,146 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,471 shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.02% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 11,000 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 82,098 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.01% or 3,865 shares. Cannell Peter B And owns 0.27% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 225,985 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 596,399 shares. Bvf Il has 904 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Prudential Financial accumulated 42,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 25,652 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 45,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 340,445 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 47,210 shares.