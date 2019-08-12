Xencor (XNCR) Market Value Rose While Bvf Trimmed by $17.78 Million Its Holding; Wd (WDFC) Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lowered Holding by $393,263 as Market Valuation Rose

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 299,376 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $185.5. About 78,537 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 235,042 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ac Immune Sa by 5.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

