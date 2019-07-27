Xencor (XNCR) Holding Upped by Tekla Capital Management Llc; Axa Trimmed Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $2.38 Million; Market Value Rose

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 16,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,382 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 56,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 258,934 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Axa decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 20,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,051 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40M, down from 259,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.31 million shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 443 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 41,928 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Franklin Resource stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Parametric Assoc Limited reported 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 141,619 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 121,703 shares in its portfolio. 500,000 were reported by Artal Group. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Street Corporation accumulated 1.41 million shares or 0% of the stock. Ecor1 Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5.9% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Daiwa Inc accumulated 358 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Northern Trust holds 606,001 shares. Bvf Il holds 904 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 140,458 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $113.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,514 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92 million for 11.49 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund has 7,981 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hartline invested in 9,370 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 4,150 are held by Cypress Management Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone owns 2,294 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas invested 0.29% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 2,301 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Addenda Capital Inc invested 0.27% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cohen & Steers Inc accumulated 0% or 12,520 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 134,560 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Dubuque Financial Bank & reported 78 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. The insider A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190.