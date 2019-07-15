Xencor (XNCR) Holding Held by Ecor1 Capital Llc; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered by $7.16 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 34,375 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 1.36M shares to 168,382 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artal Gp holds 0.63% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Redmile Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.04 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 41,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 18,512 shares or 0% of the stock. 42,226 are owned by Prudential. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Victory Management Incorporated accumulated 83,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 35,713 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 6,526 shares. United Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 7,331 shares. Equitec Specialists Llc stated it has 10,417 shares. Ecor1 invested 5.9% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.11 million shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 4,404 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 303,658 were accumulated by Advisory Rech. Brookstone invested in 0.04% or 10,067 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 203,065 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 102,165 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0.95% or 262,805 shares in its portfolio. 19.31M are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 17,029 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advantage invested 4.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy Cap Prtnrs invested in 105,789 shares. Wasatch Advisors invested in 101,342 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lourd Cap Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 9.35M shares. Minneapolis Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Co invested in 5.69% or 759,093 shares. Fiera Corporation holds 219,072 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.34 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.