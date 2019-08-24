Xencor (XNCR) Holder Redmile Group Decreased Position by $1.49 Million; Rmb Capital Management Has Cut Mattel (MAT) Holding as Share Price Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 370,605 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 484,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 155 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 8.86M shares traded or 16.70% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTEL: NO BORROWINGS FROM ASSET-BACKED LENDING FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Files Patent Infringement Suit Vs Mattel; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout; 20/04/2018 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s family says judge blocks improper use of brand; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in Talks to Leave the Company

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INmune Bio Appoints Biotechnology Executive Edgardo Baracchini as New Board Member – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Xencor’s (NASDAQ:XNCR) 263% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baird sees 37% upside in Regeneron in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 433,600 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $106.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,512 are owned by Citigroup. Redmile Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 10,935 were accumulated by Opus Point Prns Mgmt Limited Co. The New York-based Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.27% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Moreover, Geode Capital Llc has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 596,399 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 128,712 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 203,000 shares. Primecap Co Ca stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Rhenman And Asset Management Ab holds 325,965 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. 2.06M were accumulated by Ecor1 Capital Limited Company. Bailard stated it has 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 25,652 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,994 shares. Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability invested in 10,417 shares. Citadel Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $46.18M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hasbro Partners With Super Heroic to Launch Shoes & Apparels – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Trumpâ€™s Tweets Rattle Investors, Foot Locker Trips – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mattel Enters Oversold Territory (MAT) – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hasbro (HAS) Outruns Peers and S&P 500, Surges 42% YTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.