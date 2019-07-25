Xencor (XNCR) Holder Redmile Group Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Stake in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Has Boosted by $405,821

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 177,041 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,244 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 29,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $248.98. About 2.11 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 270,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 42,226 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bailard has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Vanguard Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 4.40M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 128,712 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 25,652 shares. D E Shaw And Communication Inc has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 422,325 shares. First Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 69,783 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 10,629 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 46,263 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,201 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 424 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 65,600 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $81.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 336,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc accumulated 989,172 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc accumulated 333,028 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division has 0.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Logan Mgmt Inc invested in 25,349 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 0.45% or 200,408 shares. One Cap Lc has 841 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 2.32M shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,478 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 3,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 0.38% or 165,100 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Lc invested in 1,539 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 13,691 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Kwmg Lc has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ci Invs Inc holds 1.45% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 506 shares.

