Xencor (XNCR) Holder Ecor1 Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $33.18 Million; Cortland Associates Boosted Centene (CNC) Holding by $16.51 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 222,842 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 4.88M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corp by 1.14M shares to 338,668 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc (Call) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 3,790 shares to 5,982 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,271 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.