Xencor (XNCR) Holder Ecor1 Capital Has Upped Holding by $33.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Osmium Partners Boosted Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 370,605 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 166,172 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M

