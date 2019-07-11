Xencor (XNCR) Holder Ecor1 Capital Boosted Holding by $33.18 Million as Stock Declined; Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased New York Times Co (NYT) Stake by $6.20 Million; Stock Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 919,164 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 1.30 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times; 02/05/2018 – Trump To Hire Clinton Impeachment Lawyer Flood As Cobb Retires: NY Times — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 359,202 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 60,500 shares to 906,614 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,668 shares, and cut its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 8,484 shares. State Street invested in 1.41 million shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 340,445 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 95,160 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 45,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 92,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Limited Co reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles And Communication Lp has invested 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Ecor1 Capital Ltd Co has 2.06 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 42,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 10,417 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.06% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. $360,535 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares were sold by Caputo Roland A..

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 45.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.