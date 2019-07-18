Xencor (XNCR) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut Its Holding; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stake by $910,110

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 58,946 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 134.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 19,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 110,333 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20,220 shares to 34.27 million shares, valued at $2.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 350,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc..