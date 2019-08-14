Xencor (XNCR) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut Holding by $374,046; E&G Advisors LP Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 6,930 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $40.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1783.54. About 748,454 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ecor1 Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.06M shares. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 340,445 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Baker Bros Advsr Lp has invested 0.09% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Grp Inc owns 29,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Macquarie Limited has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 66,200 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Redmile Gru Lc stated it has 3.04M shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 72,382 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 8.44M are held by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 22,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 270,989 shares.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baird sees 37% upside in Regeneron in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 117,647 shares to 313,725 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tricida Inc. by 203,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC).

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,374 shares to 7,146 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust holds 790 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. First Merchants holds 0.08% or 283 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv owns 2,699 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manor Road Cap Prtnrs Lc owns 38,000 shares. Lynch And In reported 398 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 11,220 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis reported 4,366 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 329 shares. New York-based Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Academy Cap Tx reported 0.13% stake. Oppenheimer And Commerce owns 34,657 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.