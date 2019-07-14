Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.38 N/A -1.35 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 57.04 N/A -6.34 0.00

Demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility & Risk

Xencor Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.14 beta and it is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 11.8 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

$41 is Xencor Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -7.53%. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $74.43, while its potential upside is 27.12%. The results provided earlier shows that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of Xencor Inc. shares and 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 44.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.