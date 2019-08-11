Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.85 N/A 0.65 68.14 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4296.75 N/A -2.15 0.00

Demonstrates Xencor Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Xencor Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Volatility & Risk

Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $42.38, and a 13.07% upside potential. Competitively TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 143.39%. The data provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.