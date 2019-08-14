Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

We will be comparing the differences between Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 14.26 N/A 0.65 68.14 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.98 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Soligenix Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xencor Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.79% and an $42.38 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Soligenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 22.4%. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Xencor Inc. was less bullish than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.