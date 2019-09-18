Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Since Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.67 N/A 0.65 68.14 Prothena Corporation plc 10 424.83 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xencor Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xencor Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Xencor Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Xencor Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 10.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.