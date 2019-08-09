Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.85 N/A 0.65 68.14 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xencor Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s consensus price target is $41, while its potential upside is 9.39%. Competitively the consensus price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 134.19% upside. Based on the results given earlier, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xencor Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 68.5%. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.