Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.57 N/A 0.65 68.14 PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.55 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Xencor Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Xencor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xencor Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc. has an average price target of $40, and a 11.17% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 45.6%. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.