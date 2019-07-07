Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

We are contrasting Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 33 16.23 N/A -1.35 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 121 9.60 N/A 35.12 3.27

In table 1 we can see Xencor Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.33 beta indicates that Xencor Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Xencor Inc.’s average price target is $41, while its potential downside is -6.69%. Competitively Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average price target of $191.67, with potential upside of 63.86%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 0% respectively. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Xencor Inc. was less bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Xencor Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.