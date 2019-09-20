Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc. has a 8.37% upside potential and an average target price of $40. Competitively the consensus target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 185.51% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Xencor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Immunic Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.