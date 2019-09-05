Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 12.12 N/A 0.65 68.14 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Xencor Inc. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc. has an average price target of $40, and a 8.61% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 7.58% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Xencor Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 0% respectively. Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has stronger performance than Genmab A/S

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats Genmab A/S.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.