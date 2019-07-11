Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.41 N/A -1.35 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.66 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Xencor Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Xencor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Xencor Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.68% and an $41 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 56.92% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 85% respectively. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has stronger performance than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.