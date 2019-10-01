Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 37 0.00 56.14M 0.65 68.14 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.86 9.59M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xencor Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Xencor Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 152,182,163.19% 7.2% 6.4% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,768,281.10% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc. has a 39.34% upside potential and an average price target of $47. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a -8.26% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Xencor Inc. seems more appealing than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 35.8%. Insiders held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Xencor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.