Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 33 16.26 N/A -1.35 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xencor Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc.’s average target price is $41, while its potential downside is -6.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 0% respectively. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Xencor Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.