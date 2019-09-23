Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.19 N/A 0.65 68.14 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xencor Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xencor Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Xencor Inc. is $46.33, with potential upside of 33.09%. Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 652.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 10.9% respectively. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.