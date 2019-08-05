Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We are comparing Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 16.39 N/A 0.65 68.14 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Xencor Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc.’s average target price is $41, while its potential downside is -7.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 67% respectively. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Atreca Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.