Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

We will be comparing the differences between Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.41 N/A -1.35 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 105 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Xencor Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Ascendis Pharma A/S which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xencor Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s downside potential is -7.70% at a $41 average price target. Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $158, with potential upside of 32.90%. Based on the data shown earlier, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of Xencor Inc. shares and 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Xencor Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.