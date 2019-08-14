Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Reaches $38.61 After 5.00% Up Move; Newport Asia Has Lowered Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding By $3.62 Million

Newport Asia Llc decreased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newport Asia Llc sold 19,900 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Newport Asia Llc holds 1.12M shares with $205.06 million value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $423.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $162.47. About 16.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION

The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 152,636 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.18B company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $40.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XNCR worth $108.80M more.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III bought $436,407 worth of stock or 14,611 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,538 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 270,989 shares. Artal Grp Sa holds 0.63% or 500,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 24,201 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 0.27% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 4,404 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 242,551 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 297,655 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 92,200 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,069 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 45,400 shares.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 55.96 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Among 6 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Xencor Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Sell” rating and $21 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xencor (XNCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “INmune Bio Appoints Biotechnology Executive Edgardo Baracchini as New Board Member – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.