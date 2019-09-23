Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Reaches $35.49 After 8.00% Down Move; Post Holdings (POST) Shorts Up By 9.39%

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) had an increase of 9.39% in short interest. POST’s SI was 2.05 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.39% from 1.87 million shares previously. With 511,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)’s short sellers to cover POST’s short positions. The SI to Post Holdings Inc’s float is 3.27%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 225,965 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million

The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.85% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 122,367 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common StkThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.96 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $32.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XNCR worth $156.96M less.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity. $196,256 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares were bought by WESTPHAL MARK W.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.67 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It has a 46.4 P/E ratio. It makes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Post Holdings, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 13,093 shares. Prudential Inc holds 398,788 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment invested 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). St Johns Mngmt stated it has 33 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 123,957 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Yhb Invest Advisors accumulated 2,750 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 39 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 7,717 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 5,913 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv holds 424,100 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 17,635 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 165 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 726 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $813,994 activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III also bought $436,407 worth of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.01% or 17,000 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Spark Invest Lc invested in 8,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 72,842 shares. Atria Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 3,718 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Artal Sa invested in 0.46% or 275,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 10,737 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 8,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 230,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,865 were reported by Ameritas Prns. Northern Trust Corp reported 611,797 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 30,441 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co owns 59,816 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Xencor has $5200 highest and $42 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 30.54% above currents $35.49 stock price. Xencor had 7 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, August 8.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 41.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 earnings per share, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.