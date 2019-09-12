Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Reaches $35.05 After 4.00% Down Move; KONAMI HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (KNAMF) Sellers Increased By 3.1% Their Shorts

The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 140,827 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIESThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.99B company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $33.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XNCR worth $79.40M less.

KONAMI HLDGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KNAMF) had an increase of 3.1% in short interest. KNAMF’s SI was 615,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.1% from 596,600 shares previously. It closed at $41.86 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. It operates through four divisions: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. It currently has negative earnings. The Digital Entertainment segment makes and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) reported 184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 8,403 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 14,579 were accumulated by Principal Incorporated. Blackrock has 4.32 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 49,842 were reported by Victory Management. Goldman Sachs reported 361,849 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 443 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 5,400 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 8,476 shares. Rhenman & Asset Management holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 319,792 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com holds 10,519 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 1.61M were reported by Redmile Gru Ltd Co.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xencor Inc has $5200 highest and $21 lowest target. $40’s average target is 14.12% above currents $35.05 stock price. Xencor Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. Nomura maintained Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $978,109 activity. The insider STAFFORD JOHN S III bought $436,407.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 41.24 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.