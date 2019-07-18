Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) EPS Estimated At $-0.45; Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.17% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Xencor, Inc.’s analysts see -132.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 36,642 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (ULTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 299 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 227 sold and reduced their holdings in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 49.65 million shares, down from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 185 Increased: 175 New Position: 124.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 32.93 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.31% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $367.54. About 170,016 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 42% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.49 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 31.98 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. for 231,878 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc owns 210,774 shares or 5.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bender Robert & Associates has 4.73% invested in the company for 27,665 shares. The New York-based Riverpark Advisors Llc has invested 3.84% in the stock. Scholtz & Company Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,913 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Spark Mngmt holds 0.01% or 10,069 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 66,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Inc owns 457,432 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.11 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 242,551 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 13,204 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 7,134 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 121,703 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Co has 10,935 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 428,120 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 25,652 shares stake.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 64.8 P/E ratio. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Xencor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XNCR) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xencor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for XNCR – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: XNCR,BPMX,AGN,ABBV,CNAT,NVS,HF – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lennar Tops Q2 Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wedbush. Nomura maintained the shares of XNCR in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20. Raymond James initiated the shares of XNCR in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.