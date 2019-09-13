Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.37 N/A 0.65 68.14 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Xencor Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Xencor Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 13.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.