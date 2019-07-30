Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.33 N/A -1.35 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc. has a -7.22% downside potential and an average target price of $41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Xencor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 17.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Xencor Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.