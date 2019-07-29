Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.42 N/A -1.35 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 60.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 13 Current Ratio and a 13 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Xencor Inc. is $41, with potential downside of -7.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Xencor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.