Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparing side by side

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14 Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Mesoblast Limited has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, and a 8.37% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 2.6% respectively. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Xencor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.