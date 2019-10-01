Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 37 0.00 56.14M 0.65 68.14 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57

Demonstrates Xencor Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xencor Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Xencor Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 152,182,163.19% 7.2% 6.4% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,716,981.13% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 19.7 and 19.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Xencor Inc. is $47, with potential upside of 39.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 71.2% respectively. Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Xencor Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.