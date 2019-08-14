Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Comparing side by side

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 14.29 N/A 0.65 68.14 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.03 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xencor Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xencor Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xencor Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Xencor Inc. has an average target price of $42.38, and a 9.59% upside potential. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 185.71% and its consensus target price is $20. The results provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 35.9% respectively. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.