Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparing side by side

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.19 N/A 0.65 68.14 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 95456.87 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s beta is 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc. has a 33.09% upside potential and an average target price of $46.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 25.9%. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.